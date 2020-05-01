QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,261 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,898 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QCOM traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.65. 17,098,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,581,806. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.14.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas lowered QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Charter Equity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.69.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.