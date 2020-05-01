Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Earning Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) have been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Quest Diagnostics earned a media sentiment score of -1.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the medical research company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several research firms have weighed in on DGX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $113.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.28.

NYSE:DGX traded down $1.91 on Friday, reaching $108.20. 165,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,283,961. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $73.02 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.12.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, EVP J. E. Davis sold 598 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $67,412.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,052 shares in the company, valued at $4,740,521.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $45,655.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,015,779.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,476 shares of company stock valued at $28,656,119. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

