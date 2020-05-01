Raise 1-Day Volume Tops $10,645.00 (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 1st. Raise has a total market capitalization of $234,709.88 and $10,645.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raise token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Raise has traded up 9.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Raise alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011453 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $212.50 or 0.02419981 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00198871 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00062704 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00043203 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Raise Token Profile

Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,650,611 tokens. The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken . The official website for Raise is herotoken.io

Buying and Selling Raise

Raise can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.