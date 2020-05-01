Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Shares Up 17.3%

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) shares shot up 17.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $2.58, 1,509,016 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 2,451% from the average session volume of 59,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Rand Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 187.34 and a current ratio of 187.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.60. The company has a market cap of $32.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.24.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The asset manager reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter. Rand Capital had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 84.10%.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rand Capital stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.17% of Rand Capital worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Rand Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAND)

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in venture capital and private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in early venture, expansion stage, and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

