Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Mizuho

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RPD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

NASDAQ RPD traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.55. 1,000,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,758. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $31.34 and a fifty-two week high of $66.01.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $91.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.21 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 42.07% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, insider Christina Luconi sold 8,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total transaction of $490,843.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,813 shares in the company, valued at $6,299,549.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 23,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,342,502.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 231,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,000,703.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,403,826. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 195.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after buying an additional 112,677 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 2.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 432,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,632,000 after buying an additional 8,569 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,720,000 after buying an additional 18,849 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 8.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 233,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,603,000 after buying an additional 19,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.