Rate3 Trading 18.9% Higher This Week (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Rate3 has a total market cap of $450,620.64 and approximately $53,165.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rate3 has traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar. One Rate3 token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, ABCC, Hotbit and HADAX.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00048137 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $352.14 or 0.04010329 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00061958 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00035996 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011420 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011434 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00009724 BTC.

About Rate3

Rate3 is a token. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3 . The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network

Buying and Selling Rate3

Rate3 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Hotbit, DEx.top, DDEX, IDEX, HADAX, BitForex, Ethfinex, Coinrail, Bibox and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

