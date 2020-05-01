Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $9,685.00

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $1.17 million and $9,685.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raven Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Over the last week, Raven Protocol has traded up 90.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011503 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.96 or 0.02390580 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00196984 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00062063 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00042880 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,212,272,109 tokens. Raven Protocol's official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol's official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Raven Protocol Token Trading

Raven Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

