Raymond James Analysts Give Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) a $22.00 Price Target

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) received a $22.00 target price from equities researchers at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Methanex from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $19.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Methanex from $25.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Methanex from $42.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.94.

Shares of MEOH traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.88. The company had a trading volume of 987,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,747. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Methanex has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $53.41.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Methanex had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $659.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Methanex will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 42.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after buying an additional 25,157 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Methanex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at about $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

