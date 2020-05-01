Raymond James Analysts Give Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) a $45.00 Price Target

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) has been assigned a $45.00 price target by Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.92% from the stock’s previous close.

OTEX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Pi Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Open Text from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Open Text from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.70.

OTEX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.84. 198,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,675. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Open Text has a 1-year low of $29.11 and a 1-year high of $47.85. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.71.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Open Text had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $814.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Open Text will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTEX. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Open Text during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Open Text by 212.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. 66.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

