Raymond James Analysts Give Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) a $45.00 Price Target

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) has been assigned a $45.00 price target by Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.92% from the stock’s previous close.
OTEX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Pi Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Open Text from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Open Text from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.70.
OTEX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.84. 198,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,675. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Open Text has a 1-year low of $29.11 and a 1-year high of $47.85. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.71.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTEX. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Open Text during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Open Text by 212.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. 66.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Open Text
Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.
