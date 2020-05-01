Raymond James Lowers ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target to $35.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on OKE. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.32.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,140,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,747,688. ONEOK has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $78.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.97.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ONEOK will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John William Gibson bought 32,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $506,902.60. Also, CEO Terry K. Spencer bought 27,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.03 per share, with a total value of $998,067.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,766,310.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 156,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,025 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 27,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 94.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 20,364 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter worth $142,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 9.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in ONEOK by 15.2% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 183,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 24,270 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.