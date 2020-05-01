Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) PT Raised to $71.00 at Morgan Stanley

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RJF. Wolfe Research cut shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Compass Point cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Raymond James from $81.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Shares of NYSE RJF traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.38. The company had a trading volume of 62,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,504. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $102.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.54.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.26). Raymond James had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 10,800 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $1,093,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,035 shares in the company, valued at $5,876,624.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.49 per share, with a total value of $768,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Raymond James by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 640,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,256,000 after purchasing an additional 360,836 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.