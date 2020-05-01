Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) PT Raised to $75.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.33% from the company’s current price.

RJF has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

Get Raymond James alerts:

RJF traded down $2.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.38. 62,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,504. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $54.21 and a 1 year high of $102.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.54.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.26). Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Raymond James news, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold bought 12,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.40 per share, for a total transaction of $820,246.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $1,093,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,876,624.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Raymond James during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Article: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.