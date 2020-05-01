Raymond James Reiterates “$11.00” Price Target for Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC)

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) has been given a $11.00 price target by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Mercer International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Mercer International from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub raised Mercer International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.30.

MERC traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,763. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.20 and a beta of 1.62. Mercer International has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.71.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.99 million. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercer International will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan C. Wallace bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.52 per share, for a total transaction of $84,160.00. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MERC. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercer International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Mercer International by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Mercer International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Mercer International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Mercer International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

