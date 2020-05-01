RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) by 53.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.13% of RCI Hospitality worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 20,217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in RCI Hospitality by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth approximately $555,000. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RCI Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of RCI Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RICK traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.53. 229,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $96.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.21. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $27.79.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $45.18 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCI Hospitality announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.