RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

RICK has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of RCI Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RCI Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

Shares of RICK traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.53. 229,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,776. RCI Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average of $17.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.65 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.45.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.18 million during the quarter. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 13.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCI Hospitality declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 67.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

