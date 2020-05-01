Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in O. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 50,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 47.7% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 14,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 69.7% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 31,827 shares during the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 26,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

O has been the topic of several research reports. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $84.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.07.

NYSE O traded down $3.21 on Friday, hitting $51.71. 302,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,239,207. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.52 and a 200 day moving average of $71.05. Realty Income Corp has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $84.92. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). Realty Income had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.233 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.34%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

