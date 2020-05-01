Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for HUTCHISON CHINA/S (HCM)

HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ: HCM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 4/30/2020 – HUTCHISON CHINA/S was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 4/28/2020 – HUTCHISON CHINA/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/22/2020 – HUTCHISON CHINA/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 4/21/2020 – HUTCHISON CHINA/S was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 4/20/2020 – HUTCHISON CHINA/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/15/2020 – HUTCHISON CHINA/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 4/14/2020 – HUTCHISON CHINA/S was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/9/2020 – HUTCHISON CHINA/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/17/2020 – HUTCHISON CHINA/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 3/13/2020 – HUTCHISON CHINA/S was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 3/12/2020 – HUTCHISON CHINA/S is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/5/2020 – HUTCHISON CHINA/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Hutchison China MediTech Limited researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and health-related consumer products. The Company offers drugs for oncology and autoimmune diseases treatment. Hutchison China MediTech Limited is based in Hong Kong. "
Shares of NASDAQ HCM traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,530. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a 12-month low of $14.74 and a 12-month high of $30.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.88 and its 200 day moving average is $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCM. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 10.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,706,000 after purchasing an additional 91,230 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the third quarter valued at about $566,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,826,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. 28.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
