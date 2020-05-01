Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for State Street (STT)

State Street (NYSE: STT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/23/2020 – State Street was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/20/2020 – State Street had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $56.00 to $59.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – State Street had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $65.00 to $64.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/19/2020 – State Street had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

4/17/2020 – State Street was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/9/2020 – State Street was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/9/2020 – State Street had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $51.00 to $60.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – State Street had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $84.00 to $56.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – State Street was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

4/1/2020 – State Street was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/1/2020 – State Street had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $68.00 to $61.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – State Street had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $48.00 to $51.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – State Street had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $85.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – State Street had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $56.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – State Street had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $60.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – State Street had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2020 – State Street had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $70.00 to $48.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – State Street had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $88.00 to $68.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – State Street was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $90.00.

3/2/2020 – State Street had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $73.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE STT traded down $3.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.12. The company had a trading volume of 123,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,180. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.36. State Street Corp has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $85.89.

Get State Street Corp alerts:

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

In other news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 6,942 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $539,601.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,962,445.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the third quarter worth about $3,551,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of State Street by 2.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,585,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,914,000 after purchasing an additional 42,843 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of State Street by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 173,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the period. 92.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.