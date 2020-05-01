Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hiscox (HSX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hiscox (LON: HSX) recently:

4/30/2020 – Hiscox had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/29/2020 – Hiscox had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

4/28/2020 – Hiscox had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,001 ($13.17) to GBX 996 ($13.10). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2020 – Hiscox had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

4/27/2020 – Hiscox had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

4/23/2020 – Hiscox had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,075 ($14.14) to GBX 875 ($11.51). They now have a “sector performer” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Hiscox had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/20/2020 – Hiscox had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 1,130 ($14.86). They now have a “reduce” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Hiscox had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

4/16/2020 – Hiscox had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/14/2020 – Hiscox had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 800 ($10.52) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,030 ($13.55).

4/8/2020 – Hiscox had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

4/2/2020 – Hiscox had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,231 ($16.19) to GBX 1,001 ($13.17). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Hiscox had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

3/27/2020 – Hiscox had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,075 ($14.14). They now have a “sector performer” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Hiscox had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/26/2020 – Hiscox had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 1,590 ($20.92) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Hiscox had its “sector performer” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/18/2020 – Hiscox had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/10/2020 – Hiscox had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/4/2020 – Hiscox had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,290 ($16.97) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Hiscox was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “overweight” rating. They now have a GBX 1,480 ($19.47) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,545 ($20.32).

3/3/2020 – Hiscox had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a GBX 1,325 ($17.43) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,229 ($16.17).

3/2/2020 – Hiscox had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/2/2020 – Hiscox had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,375 ($18.09) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,410 ($18.55).

LON:HSX traded down GBX 17.20 ($0.23) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 685.40 ($9.02). The stock had a trading volume of 668,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a PE ratio of 40.56. Hiscox Ltd has a 52 week low of GBX 654 ($8.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 905.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,250.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.01%.

In related news, insider Hamayou Akbar Hussain acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,222 ($16.07) per share, for a total transaction of £15,886 ($20,897.13). Also, insider Caroline Foulger acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,048 ($13.79) per share, with a total value of £52,400 ($68,929.23).

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

