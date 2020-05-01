Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Rating Reiterated by CSFB

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at CSFB in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($94.71) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,700 ($74.98) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 6,100 ($80.24) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($86.82) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,418.16 ($84.43).
RB stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 6,630 ($87.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,281,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.80. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,130 ($67.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.75). The firm has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6,092.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6,084.88.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.
