Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Rating Reiterated by CSFB

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at CSFB in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($94.71) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,700 ($74.98) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 6,100 ($80.24) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($86.82) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,418.16 ($84.43).

RB stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 6,630 ($87.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,281,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.80. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,130 ($67.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.75). The firm has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6,092.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6,084.88.

In related news, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 14,718 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,833 ($76.73), for a total transaction of £858,500.94 ($1,129,309.31).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

