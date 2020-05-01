Regenxbio (RGNX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.87) per share for the quarter.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.28). Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 25.21% and a negative net margin of 268.88%. The firm had revenue of $11.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.67 million. On average, analysts expect Regenxbio to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RGNX traded down $3.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.36. 39,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,341. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.11. Regenxbio has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $55.23. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.25 and a current ratio of 10.25.

In related news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,928,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Regenxbio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Regenxbio in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Regenxbio from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Regenxbio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

About Regenxbio

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

