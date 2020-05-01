Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.72

Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.72 and last traded at $18.09, with a volume of 153972 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.97.

REPL has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Replimune Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Replimune Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average of $14.37. The company has a market capitalization of $548.65 million, a P/E ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 13.43, a quick ratio of 13.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Replimune Group Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Replimune Group by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Replimune Group during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Replimune Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Replimune Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:REPL)

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

