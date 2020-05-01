Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Republic First Bancorp had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.95 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRBK traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.49. The stock had a trading volume of 21,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,435. The company has a market capitalization of $151.25 million, a PE ratio of -37.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average is $3.38. Republic First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $5.20.

In other Republic First Bancorp news, Director Vernon W. Hill II bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,123,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,369,450. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vernon W. Hill II bought 84,000 shares of Republic First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,123,150 shares in the company, valued at $6,369,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 104,575 shares of company stock worth $313,725 over the last 90 days. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. It offers consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

