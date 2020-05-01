Request 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $103,825.00 (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, Ethfinex, CoinPlace and WazirX. Request has a total market capitalization of $8.97 million and $103,825.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Request has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00048269 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.13 or 0.03976469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00061685 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00035977 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004503 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011458 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009770 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011465 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,975,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,410,186 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . The official website for Request is request.network

Buying and Selling Request

Request can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Mercatox, Koinex, CoinExchange, CoinPlace, KuCoin, Huobi Global, DDEX, WazirX, Bancor Network, Coineal, GOPAX, Gate.io, Bitbns, IDEX, COSS, Radar Relay, Binance and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

