Resideo Technologies (REZI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Resideo Technologies has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 0.72%. On average, analysts expect Resideo Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.83. The company had a trading volume of 60,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,792. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.45. Resideo Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $637.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.84.

REZI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Roth Capital started coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Imperial Capital raised Resideo Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Resideo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.65.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.