Restaurant Brands International Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 5,814 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,258% compared to the typical volume of 428 put options.

In other news, Director Alexandre Behring sold 64,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $3,086,014.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,719 shares in the company, valued at $179,032.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2,494.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1,844.2% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE QSR traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.69. 1,901,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,006,925. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.23 and its 200-day moving average is $58.85. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $79.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.47%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $79.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.76.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

