Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) Trading Up 7.5%

Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI)’s share price rose 7.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.62 and last traded at $14.55, approximately 6,551 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 99,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.53.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RVI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Value from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine lowered Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $281.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.28.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.74 million during the quarter. Retail Value had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 6.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Retail Value by 220.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Retail Value by 238.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Value in the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Retail Value in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Retail Value by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Value (NYSE:RVI)

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

