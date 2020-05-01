RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RF INDUSTRIES LTD. is engaged in the design, manufacture and distribution of coaxial connectors used in radio communications applications as well as in computers, test instruments, PC LANS and antenna devices. “

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of RF Industries in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RFIL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,801. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average of $5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.77 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.75. RF Industries has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $8.89.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.40 million. RF Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 5.09%. As a group, analysts predict that RF Industries will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gerald T. Garland acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $38,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,358.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Turfler sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $30,768.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,992.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in RF Industries by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 54,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. THB Asset Management lifted its stake in RF Industries by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 259,767 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 68,107 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in RF Industries by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 746,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 25,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.89% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's RF Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, manufactures, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors.

