Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic deficiencies which result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The Company’s product candidate principally consists of setmelanotide, a potent, first-in-class melanocortin-4 receptor or MC4R, agonist for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Boston, MA. “

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RYTM. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.80. 12,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,305. The company has a market cap of $821.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.71. The company has a quick ratio of 12.38, a current ratio of 12.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $29.13.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Todd Foley sold 15,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $317,627.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 55,087 shares of company stock worth $911,424 in the last quarter. 4.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 717,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,492,000 after purchasing an additional 113,164 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 307.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 33,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.