Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Rimini Street to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

NASDAQ:RMNI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.62. The company had a trading volume of 86,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,946. The firm has a market cap of $287.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.18. Rimini Street has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $5.48.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Rimini Street had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $76.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.77 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rimini Street will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO David W. Rowe sold 48,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $192,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 76,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Lyskawa sold 21,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $86,041.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,297 shares in the company, valued at $91,194.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,218 shares of company stock worth $410,473 over the last three months. 64.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Rimini Street by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Rimini Street in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Rimini Street by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,890 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Rimini Street by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 31,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. 48.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.