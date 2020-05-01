Riversedge Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 0.4% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in Bank of America by 4.4% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 93,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 533.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,146,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,347,000 after acquiring an additional 965,681 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 37,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 112,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 31,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.05. The company had a trading volume of 55,096,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,707,688. The stock has a market cap of $209.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.26. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group set a $20.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Atlantic Securities lowered Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.68.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

