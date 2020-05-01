Riversedge Advisors LLC Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,339,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,944,000 after buying an additional 2,671,113 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,092,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,912,000 after buying an additional 1,002,479 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,667,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,599,000 after buying an additional 674,176 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,433,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,760,000 after buying an additional 59,308 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,200,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,403,000 after buying an additional 284,383 shares during the period.

VTIP stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,976. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.38 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.22.

Further Reading: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.