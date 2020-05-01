Riversedge Advisors LLC Has $344,000 Stake in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Riversedge Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the quarter. Teladoc Health accounts for approximately 0.3% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TDOC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

In other news, CAO Gabriel R. Cappucci sold 22,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.82, for a total transaction of $3,763,673.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,919.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 93,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total value of $15,876,859.11. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 106,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,122,760.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,252 shares of company stock worth $28,476,438. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $106.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

NYSE:TDOC traded down $10.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $164.59. 5,513,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,975,988. The company has a quick ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.27. Teladoc Health Inc has a one year low of $53.46 and a one year high of $203.85. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of -126.88 and a beta of 0.48.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $180.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

