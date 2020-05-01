Riversedge Advisors LLC Increases Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,575 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 42,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 44,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 11,883 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 151.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 13,766 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 279,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,412,000 after acquiring an additional 27,344 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 62.9% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.05. 837,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,778. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.51 and its 200 day moving average is $68.31. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $77.74.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

