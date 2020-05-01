Riversedge Advisors LLC Purchases 7,561 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,561 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 7.8% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $8,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,672 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 23,533,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,538,000 after purchasing an additional 718,293 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,932,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,767 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,799,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,436,000 after purchasing an additional 781,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,517,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,569,000 after purchasing an additional 214,710 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

BND traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $87.58. 4,867,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,151,997. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.88. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $76.49 and a 52-week high of $89.32.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.