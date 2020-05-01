Riversedge Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Riversedge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 435,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,261,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 10.0% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,502,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605,098 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,610.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,361,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,296 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,430,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,597,000 after buying an additional 2,216,348 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $68,875,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 727.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,040,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,229,000 after buying an additional 1,793,643 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.61. 4,752,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,039,533. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.11. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $35.45.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

