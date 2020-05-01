Rivetz Price Hits $0.0046 on Top Exchanges (RVT)

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded 29.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Rivetz has a total market cap of $120,414.10 and $3,316.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rivetz token can currently be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, HitBTC and Radar Relay. During the last seven days, Rivetz has traded up 35.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rivetz alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011460 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.97 or 0.02407388 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00198607 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00062730 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00043341 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Rivetz Token Profile

Rivetz launched on July 25th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 tokens. The official website for Rivetz is rivetz.com . The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz . Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rivetz Token Trading

Rivetz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Radar Relay, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rivetz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rivetz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rivetz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rivetz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.