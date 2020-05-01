Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Cut to Sell at Gabelli

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Gabelli from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

ROK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $162.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.59.

ROK stock traded down $7.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.77. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $115.38 and a 1 year high of $209.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.38.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.61. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 121.33% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $506,143.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,238.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total value of $65,413.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,303 shares of company stock worth $1,286,852. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

