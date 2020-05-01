Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $55.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.30 million.

Shares of Rocky Brands stock traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.48. 7,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,383. Rocky Brands has a 12 month low of $14.96 and a 12 month high of $34.14. The company has a market cap of $158.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 4.63.

In other news, insider Curtis A. Loveland bought 7,000 shares of Rocky Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 85,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

