Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Purchased by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Roku by 1,110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. 55.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $15,022,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total value of $1,393,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,399,147.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 219,372 shares of company stock valued at $27,653,111. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROKU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Roku from $159.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Roku from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.80.

Shares of ROKU stock traded up $1.71 on Thursday, reaching $121.23. 8,003,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,941,821. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.13 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.94. Roku Inc has a 1-year low of $58.22 and a 1-year high of $176.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.43 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roku Inc will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

