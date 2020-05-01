Roots Corp (TSE:ROOT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Roots Corp (TSE:ROOT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.71.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROOT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Roots from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Scotiabank cut Roots from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$3.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities cut their price objective on Roots from C$4.25 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$1.00 price target on shares of Roots in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Roots from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

ROOT stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting C$1.15. 92,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,481. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $33.28 million and a PE ratio of 55.50. Roots has a 1 year low of C$0.62 and a 1 year high of C$4.24.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides women's, men's, kids, toddler, and baby apparel; leather goods; footwear; and accessories under the Roots brand. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

