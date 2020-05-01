Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 11.60-12.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.71. Roper Technologies also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.50 to $2.70 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROP. Argus dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $386.70.

NYSE ROP opened at $341.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $307.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.33. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $395.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.14. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total transaction of $804,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,350,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

