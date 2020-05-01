Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share.

ROP stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $341.03. 804,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,237. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $395.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.71%.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total value of $804,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,524 shares in the company, valued at $14,350,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.70.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

