Roth Capital Downgrades Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) to Neutral

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) was downgraded by Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $13.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.06% from the company’s previous close.

INO has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.85.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.03. 35,733,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,966,146. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.75. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.03, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 259.07% and a negative net margin of 2,901.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David B. Weiner sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $38,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 828,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,230,715.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INO. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.