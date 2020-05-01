Roth Capital Trims OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Target Price to $102.00

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OSIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of OSI Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $119.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.33.

Shares of OSIS stock traded up $1.99 on Friday, hitting $74.37. 150,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69. OSI Systems has a one year low of $49.96 and a one year high of $117.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.92.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $292.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.01 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 1,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $91,723.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,601,416.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Good sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $90,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,174 shares of company stock worth $3,526,685 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in OSI Systems by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 519,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,796,000 after purchasing an additional 17,989 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 11,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 646,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,136,000 after purchasing an additional 327,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 407.7% during the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

