Royal Bank of Canada Increases Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target to $149.00

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $148.00 to $149.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Guggenheim raised Seattle Genetics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Seattle Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.39.

SGEN stock traded up $10.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.65. The stock had a trading volume of 112,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,754. Seattle Genetics has a 1-year low of $62.90 and a 1-year high of $150.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.56 and a 200 day moving average of $113.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.77 and a beta of 1.42.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $234.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.59 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $919,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,263,175.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,766 shares of company stock worth $10,774,579. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,301,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Seattle Genetics by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,511,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,729,000 after acquiring an additional 812,103 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,060,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,723,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,384,000. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

