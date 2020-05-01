Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of -3.67

News stories about Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) have been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Royal Bank of Scotland Group earned a news impact score of -3.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s analysis:

Get Royal Bank of Scotland Group alerts:

Shares of RBS traded up GBX 2.70 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 113.25 ($1.49). The stock had a trading volume of 24,526,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,430,000. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 52 week low of GBX 2.23 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 265 ($3.49). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 116.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 195.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.37.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a GBX 8 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 275 ($3.62) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 225 ($2.96) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 130 ($1.71) in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 213.27 ($2.81).

In other news, insider Alison Rose sold 198,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.85), for a total transaction of £280,271.34 ($368,681.06).

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.