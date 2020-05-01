Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) Shares Gap Down to $2.83

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.82, but opened at $2.83. Royal Bank of Scotland Group shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 101,444 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Scotland Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Get Royal Bank of Scotland Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.61.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 17.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1296 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,046 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,900,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS)

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.