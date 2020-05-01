Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Stake Lowered by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,208 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $2,023,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $491,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.77. The company had a trading volume of 21,137,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,131,673. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.38. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 17.06%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $2,393,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,536,767.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RCL. Argus downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $143.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Buckingham Research downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $158.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Nomura Securities cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.56.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

