Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Shares Gap Up to $48.06

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $51.12, but opened at $48.06. Royal Caribbean Cruises shares last traded at $45.94, with a volume of 16,560,023 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.56.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 2.27.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $2,393,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,536,767.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCL. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 350.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.